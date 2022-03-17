Dockominium. 50 foot Slip features 50 amp shore power electricity, fresh water and internet. Marina is being completely renovated by the summer of 2023 price is plus current assessments. Slip owner has access to recently updated Lakeshore Towers Condo amenities which includes: outdoor heated pool, 2 party rooms, game room, exercise room, with his/her separate locker rooms with showers. This slip includes 1 underground assigned parking space. Close to waterfront activities, fireworks and live music. Boat up restaurants, award winning beaches, lighthouses, plus walking distance to shops, restaurants, bars, art galleries, fishing and so much more in this hip and revitalized downtown Racine.
0 Bedroom Home in Racine - $5,000
