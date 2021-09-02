Dockominium 40 foot slip. Great Location. Closest to the main building for convenience and is on the Congress Parkway for great summertime people watching. Features 50 amp shore power electricity, fresh water and internet. Slip owner has access to recently updated Lakeshore Towers Condo amenities which includes: outdoor heated pool, 2 party rooms, game room, exercise room, with his/hers separate locker rooms with showers. This slip includes 1 underground assigned parking space. Close to waterfront activities, fireworks and live music. Boat up restaurants, award winning beaches, lighthouse, plus walking distance to shops, restaurants, bars, art galleries and so much more in the hip and revitalized downtown Racine.
0 Bedroom Home in Racine - $8,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charges: Barber admits to killing Andre Sandoval; claimed the 21-year-old refused to pay for haircut
- Updated
RACINE — A man was killed following an argument over a haircut fee Saturday, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
A man was flown to a Milwaukee-area hospital after he fell off a balcony at a residence in the 6100 block of 18th Avenue on Tuesday, according…
- Updated
Danny Villanueva Jr. hopes good things come to those who wait.
Two men schemed to use a law firm’s address to send drugs into the Kenosha County Jail, sending narcotics to the jail in fake legal mail.
WATCH NOW: Public Safety and Welfare Committee votes 5-0 to deny revived citywide mask mandate proposal
The Kenosha Public Safety and Welfare Committee denied a proposal to reinstate a citywide mask mandate Monday night.
Officers arrested a 20-year-old Kenosha woman after her vehicle reportedly collided with a motorcyclist and she tried to flee the scene of the…
Woman reportedly flees Kenosha County authorities, crashes vehicle at roundabout at highways C and H
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A woman who led authorities on a brief chase near Interstate 94 crashed a vehicle she was driving at the roundabout at high…
A man allegedly fleeing police who had been called for a domestic dispute crashed his vehicle on the 2600 block of 48th Street, rolling the ca…
- Updated
A 19-year-old Kenosha man pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault charges connected to the assaults of two different victims.
WATCH NOW: Return of the Kenosha Department of Corrections facility burned during local riots a year ago in the works
Wisconsin Department of Corrections officials say they are working with the owner of the site of the former Kenosha DOC facility on 60th Stree…