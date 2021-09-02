0 Bedroom Home in Racine - $8,900

Dockominium 40 foot slip. Great Location. Closest to the main building for convenience and is on the Congress Parkway for great summertime people watching. Features 50 amp shore power electricity, fresh water and internet. Slip owner has access to recently updated Lakeshore Towers Condo amenities which includes: outdoor heated pool, 2 party rooms, game room, exercise room, with his/hers separate locker rooms with showers. This slip includes 1 underground assigned parking space. Close to waterfront activities, fireworks and live music. Boat up restaurants, award winning beaches, lighthouse, plus walking distance to shops, restaurants, bars, art galleries and so much more in the hip and revitalized downtown Racine.