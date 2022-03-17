 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $1,000

Super clean rental in downtown Antioch with immediate availability! Be right where the action is - Entertainment, dining, shopping right outside your door! Spacious one bedroom with a huge living room. Plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring. Tenant only pays electric. The unit is above The Open Mic Cafe with 1 assigned rear parking spot. Extra parking in rear lot. List office runs credit and background at tenant expense, no outside reports accepted. Minimum credit score of 670. 1 year lease minimum, 2 year preferred. 1st month rent and 1 month security deposit due at lease signing.

