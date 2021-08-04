1 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $99,000

THE VALUE IS IN THE PROPERTY. THERE IS A SMALL UNINHABITABLE 1 BR BUNGALOW ON THIS 1.5 ACRE WOODED LOT. THERE IS ALSO A SEPARATE 2.5 GARAGE. THE EAST BOUNDARY OF THE PROPERTY RUNS ALONG METROPOLITAN AVENUE. CITY OF WAUKEGAN WATER AND SEWER WOULD BE AVAILABLE IF PROPERTY WAS ANNEXED TO THE CITY. THERE IS A POSSIBLE 7-9 BUILDABLE LOTS. THERE IS AN EXISTING SEPTIC AND WELL. AT THIS TIME ACCESS TO THE PROPERTY IS CHAINED AND INTERESTED BUYERS NEED TO SIGN A PERSONAL INJURY WAIVER BEFORE BYPASSING THE CHAIN. ADMITTANCE TO THE HOUSE IS ONLY FOR SINCERE BUYERS AND BY APPT ONLY. THIS COULD BE A DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH FOR INVESTORS. ONE TAX BILL. THIS IS AN AS-IS SALE. FIREWOOD PILES REMAIN WITH THE PROPERTY. WAIVER IN ADD'L INFO. SIGN AND EMAIL TO LISTER PRIOR TO SHOWING.