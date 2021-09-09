1 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $83,500

Sellers financing is the reason this one is back on the market. Calling all investors, tiny home lovers, downsizers and first time home buyers!! This is the one for you! Close to Lake Michigan, Carthage and Parkside College makes this home the perfect location. This cottage like home is ready for someone to make it their own. Bring your decorating ideas. Good sized back yard ready for your garden or BBQ dinners. 1.5 car garage. It's ready for you.