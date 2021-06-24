 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $87,000

Loads of potential! This 1 bedroom home is just waiting for someone's to fix it up and make it shine! Basement with wide stairs, fenced in back yard, plenty of room to install a garage at the end of the quiet dead end street located in Forest Park area.

