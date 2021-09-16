1 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $74,900

Unique yellow tiny home on a tree-lined corner, in a safe residential area in Mt Pleasant walking distance to Lake Park. Huge lot of land with a real possibility to build another house or garage on! This tiny home is move-in ready: freshly painted walls and brand new flooring throughout the entire home! Gotta love the arched doorway, tiny walk in closet and handicap friendly shower and tub. The Kitchen is streamlined: has plenty of cabinet space with additional shelving units, cabinet with built-in microwave shelf, over and under cabinet lighting, electric stove, fridge, dishwasher, stainless steel sink with new garbage disposal, and ceiling fan. Kick back on your own enclosed wooden porch or the brand new concrete patio. Close to buses. Access the basement through a trapdoor.