1 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $134,900

1 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $134,900

Enjoy condo living in this spacious 1 bedroom open concept home! INCLUDES 2 UNDERGROUND PARKING SPACES. Great location, close to shopping, etc. In-unit laundry, private entrance. So much larger than you would imagine. Spacious Great Room and Bedroom with large walk-in closet. All, newer, appliances included. Lots of cabinet and counter space. Setback off the main road for additional privacy. Don't miss this opportunity!!!

