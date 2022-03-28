 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Racine - $57,500

1 Bedroom Home in Racine - $57,500

This small, beautiful cozy home could fit for many things - a mother-in-law sweet, short term investors or even for a significant down size - come check it out! New water heater, updated plumbing, new carpeting, new appliances, even a Home Owner's Warranty is included - all that's left is for you to move in!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert