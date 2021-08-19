Why rent when you can own! This cute one bedroom condo is located on main floor with easy access to the parking lot and common amenities. 1 large bedroom with walk in closet, Generous sized dining and living room combo with sliding glass doors leading to patio and green space. Fully applianced kitchen with tile back splash and updated cabinetry. Full bath has shower over tub and vanity. Updated laminate floors throughout with loads of storage. This building has a full basement with shared laundry facilities, work out room and your own private large storage unit. Conveniently located near shopping,hospital and easy route to hwy on spring st. Nestled in an established residential neighborhood.
1 Bedroom Home in Racine - $82,500
