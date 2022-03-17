1 Bedroom Home in Zion - $95,000

Cozy condo in move in condition featuring a large bedroom , skylight in bathroom and premium high ceilings being on top floor . This is a Fannie Mae Homepath property.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Cozy condo in move in condition featuring a large bedroom , skylight in bathroom and premium high ceilings being on top floor . This is a Fannie Mae Homepath property.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rocio and Charles Cunningham of Kenosha blame COVID for the death of their 7-month old daughter.
A series of undercover drug purchases last summer have led to three felony drug charges against a 28-year-old Kenosha man, currently serving a…
A series of undercover drug purchases last March led to eight felony charges filed recently against a 28-year-old Kenosha man.
One of Kenosha’s most popular cafes is moving to a much more suitable location this fall.
Three people, including two from Kenosha, face numerous felony drug-related charges after a series of undercover purchases late last year and …
A Kenosha Unified school resource officer who spoke out against the district’s mask mandate while providing security during a School Board mee…
"Football was very special to him," one of his former coaches said. “It was an escape for him."
Chiappetta Shoes is expected to move into a much larger location later this year.
The Kenosha Unified School District has released security camera footage of a Lincoln Middle School cafeteria fight that led to the resignatio…
"Football was very special to him," one of his former coaches said. “It was an escape for him."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.