100+ Women Who Care Kenosha awards funds to Kenosha County Food Bank

100+ Women Who Care Kenosha, a local volunteer organization focused on collective impact through local philanthropy, held its second quarterly meeting of the year on Aug. 11 on the rooftop of The Apis Hotel & Restaurant .

At the largest attended event yet, 102 women raised $10,240 in one evening! Funds were awarded to the local nonprofit receiving the largest number of votes by attendees: the Kenosha County Food Bank (KCFB).

Since 2018, nearly $140,000 has been donated to nonprofit organizations serving Kenosha County. Through the support of matching funds from the Robert Schulze Foundation, over $30,000 has been added to the community’s donations.

Local nonprofits including God’s Kitchen, Kenosha Literacy Council, Grace Welcome Center, KAFASI, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice Alliance and ELCA Outreach Center are just a few that have benefitted from this collective impact.

Each attendee who brings a donation -- $100 for women over 40, $50 for women age 20-39, or $20 for women aged 13-19 -- may nominate a local nonprofit of her choice.

From these nominations, three charities are chosen at random. A representative from each charity speaks briefly to the guests, describing their mission and service to the community. Attendees then vote and the winning nonprofit receives all donations collected that evening.

There are over 300 similar collective impact organizations such as 100+ Women Who Care Kenosha in the US and 11 in Wisconsin. The Kenosha group was formed in 2018. 100+WWC is open to the public, with 90-minute meetings held quarterly.

The next meeting is Nov. 1. To learn more, visit the 100+ Women Who Care – Kenosha Facebook page @100WWCKenosha or 100WWCKenosha.org