100622-kn-go-carthage-recital

Taylor May Bulanek ’23 will perform her recital “Going There” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the H. F. Johnson Recital Hall. Melissa Cardamone, adjunct faculty of music, will accompany Taylor on piano throughout the recital. Taylor will begin her performance with “O cessate di piagarmi,” a 17th-century piece by Alessandro Scarlatti. She will then jump forward to the romantic era with Francesco Paolo Tosti’s “Lungi,” followed by “Wiegenlied” by Franz Shubert from the classical era. Next is “Niño precioso,” a traditional Nicaraguan folk song, then it’s right back to the classical era with Thomas Ames’s “When Daisies Pied.” She will then perform “Wayfaring Stranger,” an American Folk song, followed by a series of modern pieces, including “I Couldn’t Know Someone Less” from “Daddy Long Legs,” “Come Out of the Dumpster” from “The Wedding Singer,” “Dyin’ Ain’t So Bad” from “Bonnie & Clyde,” “Never Fall in Love With an Elf” from “Elf,” and “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo.