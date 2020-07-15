116th Street to close in Pleasant Prairie for railroad work starting Thursday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Residents of the village of Pleasant Prairie who use 116th Street will have to find a new temporary route.

Starting Thursday, July 16, at 9 a.m., the Union Pacific Railroad will perform track maintenance at the railroad crossing on 116th Street, between Eighth Avenue and Fourth Avenue. The work will result in the closure of 116th Street at the railroad crossing. Track maintenance will be completed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, according to a Wednesday news release from the village.

The closure impacts all westbound and eastbound through traffic on 116th Street between Sheridan Road and First Avenue. The full closure of 116th Street will only occur at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing between Eighth Avenue and Fourth Avenue. Access for local property owners and residents will be maintained at all times.

Motorists are advised to avoid the maintenance area during the closure period, as there will be significant impacts to all roadway users, the village said in the release. Travelers are encouraged to use alternative routes until project work is completed. Project staff will place detour signage on the east and west sides of the railroad crossing to alert motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists about the temporary road closure.