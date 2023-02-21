After months of writing, editing and revising, 17 Wheatland Center School students had their written and creative works published in the 32nd annual Southern Lakes Anthology 2023 writing project book. The anthology is published for parents and students by the Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network.

The students, who ranged from grades three to eight, were asked to create a short story, poem, drawing or other work to fit the theme of "One in a Million." Participants had the option of working with another student.

Students took about two months to complete their project before submitting their work for local judging by staff at Wheatland School.

At the end of January, the student work is judged an selected for publication based on creativity, originality, technical skill, presentation, clarity, message and overall quality.

"That is one of my favorite pieces of this project is to see them generating ideas, and then supporting them, and, in the end, celebrating with them." said Jana Roynon, Wheatland's Advanced Learner Coordinator. "I love every minute of that."

Wheatland students have participated in the project for decades, Roynon said.

"There are a lot of people in the community who will say 'I remember when I wrote for the anthology,' or 'I remember when I was published an anthology, do you have the ceremony?'" Roynon said.

Elaina Hetland, a seventh grade student, said she liked the project because it allows creative freedom.

"The thing I like most about the project is it allows you to have a ton of freedom while still giving you direction with the theme and the genre guidelines," Hetland said.

Eighth-grader Cassidy Cupp said the project gave her a newfound sense of confidence in her skills and abilities.

"I learned that I can write and draw much better than I thought. Confidence is key when it comes to what you like to do. Writing and then illustrating your writing is hard work. But once you let your mind take you where it wants to go, creativity is at its best," Cupp said.

Nora Paramski, a third-grader, said the project led her to read more and enjoy poetry more.

"Now I focus more on reading and listening to poetry because it is fun," Paramski said. "I wrote a poem and now I am a published author."

To celebrate their accomplishments, students will be recognized and receive a copy of the publication at a reception in Whitewater in May.

The following students were published in this year's annual Southern Lakes Anthology project:

Third grade

Nora Paramski for her illustrated writing titled “Lucky Fishing Day”

Ava Winter for her poetry titled “A Northern Night”

Fourth grade

Stella Marr for her poetry titled “Original Orangutans”

Charlotte Mcmillin and Morgan Fauth for their illustrated writing titled “Falling Things”

Kendyl Perry and Natalie Konrad for their illustrated writing titled “Where Dreamers Dream”

Anahi Robinson for her poetry titled “Best Day Ever”

Averie Schmaling for her art titled “Space Discovery”

Sawyer VanDommelen for his poetry titled “A Star Shining Bright”

Fifth grade

Wren Hawkins for her illustrated writing titled “In My Garden”

Austyn Madaus for her poetry titled “Hero of Mine”

Sixth grade

Gavin Snyder for his illustrated writing titled “Owl of the Night”

Seventh grade

Elaina Hetland for her poetry titled “Sea of Stars”

Mackenzie Idell for her art titled “The Last Flower”

Cambree Lois for her poetry titled “Bittersweet Moment”

Eighth grade

Cassidy Cupp for her illustrated writing titled “Allure of the Siberian Tiger”

Lillian Rayniak for her cartoon titled “Thoughts by Bennie”

Haven Young for her art titled “Ideas to Change the World”