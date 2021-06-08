2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $132,900

Quiet second floor end unit with private entrance located in the beautiful & desirable Fairway Greens subdivision. New carpeting & freshly painted throughout. Spacious & bright living room with wood burning fireplace. Dining room leads out to the balcony where you can enjoy the views of the wooded area. Open kitchen with breakfast bar. Laundry room in the unit. Master bedroom features double closets, dressing area, & access to the bathroom. Attached 1 car garage & a very long driveway. Plenty of parking on the street for your guests. Enjoy the walking paths throughout the subdivision. Close to Chain of Lakes, commuter train, and all that Historic and quaint downtown Antioch has to offer with restaurants, theatre, shopping, and lots of Village events offered throughout the seasons. View More