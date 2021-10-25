SUPER CUTE RECENTLY REMODELED CHAIN O'LAKES WATERFRONT RANCH!!! THIS TWO BEDROOM HOME WAS REHABBED IN 2020 AND UPDATES INCLUDE ALL NEW ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLE ROOF, VINYL SIDING WITH FAUX SHINGLE ACCENTS IN THE GABLE, WINDOWS, PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL, LIGHT FIXTURES, KITCHEN CABINETS & COUNTER TOPS, APPLIANCES, ATTRACTIVE WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, 6 PANEL INTERIOR DOORS, EXTERIOR DOORS, WATER FRONT DECK AND ASPHALT DRIVEWAY IN 2021. OPEN FLOOR PLAN INCLUDES KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM AND SUNROOM OVERLOOKING THE NEW 15X10 DECK AND CHANNEL. NICE BATHROOM IS COMPLETELY REMODELED. BOTH BEDROOMS OFFER CLOSETS. SUN ROOM FEATURES CLOSET AND ACCESS TO UTILITY ROOM WITH FURNACE & WATER HEATER. LAUNDRY ROOM OFF THE BACK ENTRY HAS WASHER/DRYER HOOK-UPS. NEWER CLEARSTREAM SEPTIC SYSTEM. CHANNEL WIDTH & DEPTH ACCOMMODATES FISHING BOATS, PONTOONS OR SMALL RUNABOUTS, ALSO REQUIRES TRAVELING UNDER LOWER BRIDGE AT LAKE AVENUE JUST BEFORE THE ENTRANCE TO CHANNEL LAKE AND THE NO-WAKE SWIMMING AREA. SEVERAL NEARBY COMMUNITY PARKS. FEMA MAP SHOWS HOME IS OUT OF FLOODPLAIN SO NO FLOOD INSURANCE SHOULD BE REQUIRED, VERIFY WITH YOUR LENDER. * * * SEE ELEVATION CERT UNDER ADDL INFO * * *
2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $153,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Local girl, 12, rushed younger kids to safety as gunfire erupted outside Kenosha gas station Friday; Police still investigating
When gunfire broke out Friday afternoon at a local gas station, 12-year-old Yamelli Oshkeshequoam acted quickly, rushing her 9-year-old brothe…
Wilmot Union High School teachers, staff majority casts vote of no confidence in School Board; Board President blames morale issues on 'outside agitators"
WILMOT — A majority of Wilmot Union High School teachers and staff members have cast a vote of “no confidence” in the School Board, according …
WATCH NOW: Sheriff gives update on shooting at Bristol gas station of suspect linked to Chicago homicide
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies, attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago, shot an armed suspect …
Kenosha Police said the shooting that left three people dead and two seriously injured late Tuesday night in a normally quiet north-side neigh…
Three people were killed and two were injured, both reported early Wednesday to be in critical condition, in a mass shooting late Tuesday on t…
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
- Updated
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
Three suspects are in custody for the Oct. 8 shooting death of Marcus Giddens.
The man charged with a triple homicide at Somers House in April picked up a new felony charge Wednesday for a fight in jail.
“Initially I said, ‘Oh my God, what’s going on?’ It was so low,” said a Racine woman. “I got the camera, I could zoom in on the camera and I could tell it wasn’t a plane.”
- Updated
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.