2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $206,000

Wonderful lake view home on Loon Lake in lake county Illinois that has been gutted and remodeled since its last sale. The lakeview is perfect from the living room with huge windows!This home has been completely remodeled with freshly painted walls, new windows, window trim, new wood window shades, newer refrigerator, stove, washer dryer all in one, dishwasher, water filtration systems, tankless water heater, remodeled kitchen with granite countertop, stainless steel sink with reverse osmosis water, remodeled bathroom, vinyl plank flooring, new paver porches in the rear, new gutters, newer roof, and the front of the home for great setup. Bathroom was completely remodeled as well. The home has a new concealed duct mini-split for the heater and central air conditioning for comfort year round. The home has added over a foot of insulation in the attic to keep everything nice and cool in the summer and warm in the winter at a reasonable cost and very efficient with the new windows. Home is now an open floor plan. Lots of garden areas with metal raised garden beds were used in the summer and room to expand the landscaping as well. 2 car garage. You will have the ability to add a dock to the lake through the association at a park down the street that is in the neighborhood. Loon lake is one of the best fishing lakes in the area if not the best. It is connected to the Chain through creeks but not actually part of the chain with no boating access to the chain. However, it is much more quiet and the fishing is better.