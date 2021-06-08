Welcome home to 22103 W. Spruce Dr. located on over a 1/3 of acre in Loon Lake Beach Subdivision. This Cape Cod home features 2 bedrooms, 1.1 baths and a finished basement. The homes first floor features an open floor plan with a spacious living room that opens into the eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Just off the kitchen, through the glass sliders, you can escape to the park like fenced-in backyard with 2 spacious decks that are perfect for summer BBQ's. The homes second floor features 2 generous sized bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. The master has a HUGE walk-in closet and it's own private vanity area. The full basement is finished with plenty of room for a rec area or storage and is also stubbed for an additional bathroom. This home is located in a quiet subdivision yet close to shopping, parks and Loon Lake. Being part of the association give you lake rights, a park and pavilion and the $300 a year dues also include your garbage service. This home has so much to offer and shouldn't be missed!!! View More
2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $214,900
