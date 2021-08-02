2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $289,000

Welcome home to this townhome community located in beautiful Antioch IL! Enjoy your lake rights to Lake Marie with access to all 15 chain of lakes! Boat slip #25 included. Meticulously maintained end unit townhome! 1st floor primary suite with massive adjoining en-suite bath and large walk in closet! Living room has vaulted ceilings, skylights and beautiful stone gas fireplace, leading to beautiful deck! Second floor 2nd private bedroom and loft area that overlooks Livingroom. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets featuring granite countertops. 1st Laundry room just off 2.5 car attached garage with strategically place full shower, perfect to rinse off after a day out on the lake! Deep pour unfinished basement with roughed in plumbing that is framed out already, just add your finishing touches! Enjoy your new life on the lake! Easy access to Rt 59 and 173. *Property taxes do not reflect a home owner exemption* So much to love!