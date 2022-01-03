2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $320,000

Great Brick Ranch, spacious and clean. The owner has updated window treatments, new carpets, 3rd bedroom was made into an office and 1/2 bath was converted to a great pantry. (Plumbing is still available). Vaulted ceilings, Ceiling fans, fireplace, and skylights make this home bright and inviting plus add a touch of class. Huge master bedroom with a great walk-in closet, and a full master bath. The large deck and screened-in patio areas are great for relaxing and entertaining. 2 car garage, cement driveway, thoughtful landscaping, and a fenced yard make this a great home for all! Come visit today