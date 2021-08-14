2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $475,000

Fresh and inviting one of a kind farmhouse style home that was built New is 2019. You will be greeted by the stunning 2 story family room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Farm style kitchen with butcher block island with seating, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, and eat-in tablespace. 1st floor master bedroom with full en-suite with jetted walk-in bath tub and walk-in closet. Huge laundry room that has plenty of space for an office, reading nook, study space or whatever you need. The upper lever of this home is where you will find the loft and the huge second bedroom with an en-suite bathroom with double sinks, a separate shower, and walk-in closet. Enjoy the water views on your gorgeous deck that flanks 2 sides of this home. The 2900 sq ft attached pole barn with 12 Ft. garage door can accommodate 10+ cars, campers, boats and trailers, ATV and so much more! If you want to be close to the Chain and have lots of toys this home is perfeect. Truly a must-see to appreciate.