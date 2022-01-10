2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $79,999

Double lot just a few steps away from beautiful Channel Lake! Conveniently located near RT173 for quick access to downtown Antioch to enjoy all the shopping, entertainment and restaurants our neighborly town has to offer. The double lot includes a 1.5 car garage, and oversized storage shed with overhead door for all your toys and tools. Plenty of room to run around/play, and entertain. New well in 2019. House is in need of some work, and priced to reflect that. Great opportunity for a little sweat equity.