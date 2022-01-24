 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $116,480

This 968 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. The home has a full, unfinished basement ready for your ideas. The lot is approximately 9,230 square feet with a 2-car detached garage. Property sold as-is. Seller will not provide termite or survey. Taxes pro-rated at 100%. Buyer responsible for any / all inspections and / or repairs.

