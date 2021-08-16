2 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $170,000

Enjoy the move-in ready condition of this spectacular example. This updated home in Cambridge at Heatherstone as back on the market due to unexpected job relocation. Bask in the open floor plan as you prepare meals in the updated kitchen complete with gleaming white cabinets and recent appliances. Large living room/dining combo and designer 1/2 bath with pedestal sink round out the main level. Upstairs is complete with two spacious bedrooms with two full baths and a large loft area to use as you wish. The lovely Primary Suite includes a large walk in closet, ultra bath with a double bowl vanity, soaker tub and walk-in shower too. Large second floor laundry room is super convenient! This home is turn-key-all that's left to do is move in! Come check it out TODAY! Updates - 2021 ~ Refrigerator ~ Carpet ~ Dishwasher ~ Freshly Painted ~ Light Fixtures. 2020 ~ Hood Range. 2019 ~ Hot Water Heater