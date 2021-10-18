2 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $188,888

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH 1148 SQ FT RANCH HOME WILL PLEASE YOUR HEART! ENTER INTO LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH ATTRACTIVE WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS AND LARGE PICTURE WINDOW THAT PROVIDES PLENTY OF SUNLIGHT. GOOD SIZE EAT IN UPDATED KITCHEN WITH OAK CABINETS AND SAME ATTRACTIVE WOOD LAMINATE AS LIVING ROOM! WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR IN EVERY ROOM EXCEPT ONE BEDROOM. 2 GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS AND A UPDATED BATH. HUGE FAMILY ROOM FRESHLY PAINTED! DOWN TO LARGE NEWLY PAINTED UNFINISHED BASEMENT! HOME HAS CITY WATER PLUS WELL WATER FOR OUTSIDE USE AND SEPTIC! OUT BACK TO PEACEFUL TREE LINED BACKYARD FEEL LIKE YOUR IN YOUR OWN PRIVATE SANCTUARY! NICE SIZE WOOD DECK PERFECT FOR BBQS AND RELAXATION. 1.5 ATTACHED GARAGE WITH OPENERS! MAINTENANCE FREE ALUMINUM SIDING! ROOF 2016. NEWER A/C, FURNACE AND WATER HEATER IN THE LAST 4-5 YEARS. UPDATED ELECTRIC. 100 AMP CIRCUIT BREAKER. IN THE EVENT OF A MULTIPLE OFFER SITUATION THE MOST QUALIFIED OFFER WILL BE ACCEPTED. THE CHOICE IS YOURS THE TIME IS NOW! SELLER PREFERS CONVENTIONAL OR CASH ONLY!