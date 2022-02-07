 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $275,000

Welcome the Caroline of Heather Stone 55+ Senior gated community offers clubhouse, exercised facility, swimming pool and more. Second largest ranch home 1955 ft.2 in the community with open floor plan. Two bedrooms two full baths and a den can also be used as a bedroom. Master bedroom has dual closets and bath offers soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and large eating area that opens to the family room. Oversized living room and dining room combination with hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings throughout and a two-car garage.

