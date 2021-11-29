2 Bedroom Home in Franklin - $179,900

Stylish and affordable first floor, two bedroom, two bath condo in the quiet and desirable Woodland Trails! Look no further for your move-in-ready condo. The kitchen offers an open concept feel with a separate dining area for you to entertain. Get cozy in the spacious living room next to the gas fireplace and enjoy a private full bathroom off of the Master. Relax outside on your private patio or enjoy the summers laying out by the pool and entertaining in the club house.