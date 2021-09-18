New, open concept 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, with den ranch has plenty of space and is ideal for entertaining. The ''Pathway Series'' Mulberry Model is located in Prairie Pathways Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room includes upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, under cabinet lighting, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The basement, with egress window and plumbed for a future bath, is ready for all of your new and exciting ideas. Includes a builder warranty.
2 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $359,900
