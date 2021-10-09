New, open concept 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2 story with first floor den. The ''Pathway Series from 'Stepping Stone Homes'' Willow Model is located in the Franksville, Prairie Pathways Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room includes upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The 2nd bedroom has it's own bath as well!! Also, the convenience of a 2nd floor laundry room. The basement, with egress window and plumbed for a future bath, is ready for all of your new and exciting ideas. Includes a builder warranty.
2 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $359,900
