2 Bedroom Home in Grayslake - $189,900

A Must See! Move-In Ready! Sun-Filled Warm & Inviting Ranch With Many Updates. Freshly Painted. Living Area With Wood Burning Fireplace. Kitchen Has Plentiful Cabinets & Pantry That Opens To Wonderful Great Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Newer Flooring, Carpet, Windows & Window Treatments. Nice-Sized Bedrooms With Good Closet Space. Updated Full Bath. The Lovely Yard Is Partially Fenced & Backs To Neighborhood Park/Valley Lake. Relax & Grill On The Patio While Enjoying Peaches Off Your Trees. Garage Is Used As A Shed & Is "As-Is". Newer Driveway Has Plentiful Space For Multiple Cars & Boat/Trailer Storage. Enjoy 2 Lakes-Gages Lake Motorized & Valley Lake Non-Motorized + Multiple Parks Thru-Out Subdivision. Roof 10 Yrs, Back Siding On Addition 10 Yrs Old, Front Siding Only 4 Years Old, Furnace & Water Heater 2 Yrs. Woodland District 50 K-8 & Warren HS. Taxes Do Not Reflect Any Exemptions. Hurry! This One Won't Last!