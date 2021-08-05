2 Bedroom Home in Grayslake - $449,900

Proposed Ranch Plan is 1,940 sqft first floor and the 2nd floor can be finished now or later expanding this house by 1,350 Sqft! Perfect plan for clients looking for a smaller house now with the ability to expand for future resale or as their family grows. 2nd floor can offer 2 or 3 bedrooms, loft/office and 2 full bath rooms. Get what you want, where you want, in the color you want with all the accoutrements you want. Limited only by your imagination: you can change our plan or design new from the ground up.