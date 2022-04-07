 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $1,450

Gorgeous 2 bedroom unit with 2 1/2 baths.Tall ceilings make every rm look larger. Eat in kit, din rm/liv rm combo.Huge pantry. 2nd flr laundry .Nice sized rms.Nice berber carpet, neutral paint, Excellent condition. Patio, attached gar. All appliances, GAS furnace, central air. No lawn to mow or snow to shovel. Located in central Gurnee. Available now! Use OUR Application Only(complete 100%) under additional items AND provide proof of income. Once application approved than we run credit /backgrund. Owner to prepare own lease No smoking NO animals.-NO EXCEPTION. 12 month lease. EZ to show Net Income must be 3x rental amount to qualify. GOOD CREDIT A MUST./CLEAN BACKGROUND

