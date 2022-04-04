2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $1,650

Townhome in desireable Westgate. Woodburning fireplace in the family room. Loft overlooking the spacious cathedral ceiling living room with ceiling fan. Kitchen has breakfast bar and pantry and is open to the family room. Wood-look easy-care flooring in kitchen and laundry room. Nice sized bedrooms. . Garage w/opener. Washer & dryer in home. Freshly painted. Sliding door from family room open to deck and yard. Owner is looking for a credit score over 700. Use MLS lease application, landlord will use their own lease form. No pets. Photos taken last year before tenant moved in.