2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $139,900

Short sale opportunity. This 2 bedroom plus loft 2 bath Maple model with 1 car detached garage presides over a beautiful setting overlooking one of the largest ponds in HeatherRidge. Windows and sliding doors replaced in 2015. Stainless appliances in kitchen. HVAC system needed a coolant recharge last summer and system is due for replacement. Townhome could use some paint and some new flooring, but is priced to reflect current condition. Great opportunity to earn a some sweat equity. Listing agent experienced at navigating the short sale process. These townhomes can be rented. Great potential. See it today!

