2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $144,900

Terrific price on this beautifully updated 2 bedroom plus loft 2 bath end unit Maple model that overlooks one of the largest ponds in the development. Features include remodeled kitchen and baths with newer cabinets and appliances, newer windows and sliding doors, newer furnace and air, newer carpet and tile floors, pull-down stairs to attic storage, updated lighting. Extra closet with mirrored doors in loft/bedroom 3. Newer wood laminate floor in living room & downstairs bedroom. An exceptional townhome value!