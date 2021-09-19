 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $144,900

Terrific 2 bedroom plus loft 2 bath townhome with 1 car detached garage. Living room features vaulted ceiling, wet bar, and wood burning fireplace. Solid wood doors. Kitchen appliances new in 2014. Complex features 24 hour onsite security, golf course, swimming pool, clubhouse, and more. Townhome is priced to be an exceptional value. See it today!

