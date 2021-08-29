 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $149,000

Fabulous Heather Ridge Townhome. Two Bedroom. Two Bath. Loft. First and Second Floor Masters. Vaulted Family Room. Recently remodeled bathroom. One car garage and private patio. Plenty of guest parking! Gorgeous area surrounded by golf course with covered bridge, club house, pool, walking Trails and 24 hours security. Close to Gurnee Mills Mall and high way.

