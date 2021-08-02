 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $159,000

Desirable spacious home in resort-like setting offers recently remodeled kitchen, Newer counter-top and beautiful backsplash, soaring two story living room with impressive stone fireplace! Nice size main bedroom that fits a king size bed and amours with custom built in closets. Main room has a en suite loft to hangout and updated main bathroom with updated vanity. Full size washer and dryer in the unit. Newer balcony was rebuilt not long ago. Parking in one-car, detached garage. Heather Ridge has so much to offer. Plenty of outdoor parking, walk to pools, clubhouse, tennis courts, golf course, close to schools, shopping, parks and walking trails, world-class landscaping, Security is on duty 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Nothing to do but move-in and enjoy all the summer activities!

