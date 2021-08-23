 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $159,900

This freshly painted and newly carpeted 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit boasts a bed and full bath on the main level and another upstairs, along with a loft space. With gorgeous views of the water, it also has a balcony off the upstairs bedroom and a sitting area outside of the kitchen. One car detached garage and in-unit laundry. Amenities include clubhouse, park/playground, tennis courts, and swimming pool. Only minutes from Gurnee Mills and Great America. Available 12/1.... Owner prefers credit score over 680, no smoking and no pets.

