Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome with a 1 car garage. The 2nd floor loft has been extended 3 feet and is one of the largest I've seen in Heather Ridge. Also, the space off of the loft is finished and is the largest use of that space I've seen with full height ceiling, a skylight, and storage (plus no beams at the doorway on which to hit your head). Balcony off the master bath. Private deck due to the great landscaping. Updated kitchen with beautiful maple-type cabinets with pull out drawers for easy access, SS appliances, a breakfast bar. No carpeting in the unit. The windows have separate storms plus the springs have been serviced for easy operation. There is much to enjoy in Heather Ridge including a rec center, 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, golf course, walking paths, playground, and much more all within walking distance. Nothing to do but move in.
2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $165,000
