Stop looking this is the one! Are you ready for resort-like living? Welcome to this spectacular UPDATED Heather Ridge townhome with 2 bedrooms, loft, two baths, and one car detached garage! This townhome features: NEW appliances (2020), NEW kitchen cabinets (2020), FRESHLY painted (2021), NEW laminate flooring (2020), NEW carpet (2020), NEWER ROOF, completely REMODELED 2ND Floor bathroom, washer and dryer in unit, private patio, 1st floor bedroom and bathroom, and a living room with vaulted ceilings and stone fireplace. Did I mention this is one of the largest models with over 1,300 sqft of living space! Heather Ridge has so much to offer including pool, clubhouse, outdoor parking, tennis courts, golf course, professional landscaping, snow removal, ponds, walking trails, and 24-hour security. Close to school, shopping, Six Flags, and expressways. Nothing left to do but to move right in and enjoy your new home!
2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $169,000
