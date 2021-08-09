2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $174,900

Stunning trendy ranch style home with cathedral ceilings. Perfect location for commuter close to Marianos, Starbucks, Jewel, Target, I-94, Gurnee Mills, and Great America yet set in a quiet neighborhood. Interior boasts freshly painted greige wall tones, new carpeting, renovated bath room, wood laminate kitchen, and new porcelain tile floors. All appliances have been replaced most in last two years. Full size laundry. Large master bedroom walk in closet. Brilliant natural sunshine pours in all day long. A mega two and a half car garage is steps from the front door providing wonderful storage and ease to entry. Perfect home for starting out or scaling back. A buyer will see it is a well-kept property, immaculate, interior unit, enjoy easy walk to shopping and parks. It sparkles! Great investment opportunity. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.