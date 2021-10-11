2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $175,000

Looking for that affordable starter in Gurnee ,look no farther! This ranch features two bedrooms, ample size living room and kitchen. Living has cozy wood burning or gas fireplace for those cold winter nights. Home is located on a dead street with fenced back yard and oversized garage. Carpet allowance possible! Price reduced! Bring us your offer! None like it Gurnee for the price!! Must see!! Easy to show ! Very short notice ok! Quick closing very possible!