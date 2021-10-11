 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $175,000

2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $175,000

2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $175,000

Looking for that affordable starter in Gurnee ,look no farther! This ranch features two bedrooms, ample size living room and kitchen. Living has cozy wood burning or gas fireplace for those cold winter nights. Home is located on a dead street with fenced back yard and oversized garage. Carpet allowance possible! Price reduced! Bring us your offer! None like it Gurnee for the price!! Must see!! Easy to show ! Very short notice ok! Quick closing very possible!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert