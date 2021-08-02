2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $178,900

This home is waiting for you! All you need to do is bring your belongings & enjoy this bright & airy, well cared for townhome*Tastefully neutral*Newer flooring, skylite in BA, brkfst bar*FR w/corner wood burning gas starter fplc open to Kitchen. Pantry*6pnl doors*Living Rm bay window*Powder Rm 1st flr* ***- you'll love this one!Freshly painted throughout 11/2020. New recessed lighting installed in dining area 2/2020 along with microwave and backsplash. Countertops are granite. Laminate wood floor in kitchen/dining area. New walk-in shower in bench installed 7/2018. New skylight in bathroom installed 9/2019. New furnace, andair conditioner installed in 11/2016. Additional storage built under staircase off of dining room. Roof and siding project is currently in progress. Homeowner has ordered and will pay for installation of new living room picture window, new slider and new door and storm door that will be installed in 2021.