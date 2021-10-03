2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $179,999

HIGHEST AND BEST OFFER BY 10/1 AT 8PM This beautiful townhome is available for your consideration. The home is bright and airy, with GIANT windows thoughout. The whole first floor has beautiful bamboo flooring, with a cozy living area with vaulted ceilings. You'll love the open floorplan with the kitchen, dining room, and living room all in one location. There is also an updated powder room on the main floor. Upstairs there is a huge loft that would be perfect for a home office. The primary bedroom has a big walk-in closet, and en suite bathroom. The second bedroom is spacious and has a bathroom one door away. Contact today for your showing!