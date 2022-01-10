2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $180,000

You'll be delighted by this Move-In Ready & well maintained 1st floor condo located in Gurnee's Delaware Place. This quiet, 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is perfect for the peaceful lifestyle you deserve! This first floor unit in a three story building offers a Bright and open living room, with sliding door to the oversized patio which has its own storage room. The spacious kitchen has a breakfast bar, with ample cabinets, and counterspace which separates the dining area. Large master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet and en suite bathroom! Second bedroom and bath are equally spacious. Don't worry about the weather outside, enjoy the secure and heated underground parking with elevator access. New Furnace & new A/C unit 2016, dishwasher & garbage disposal replaced 2019, water heater approx 5 years old. Carpet, paint & vertical blinds all replaced within the last month. Low utility bills! Access all sorts of recreational activities at the neighboring Warren Township Activity Center and playground /skatepark/frisbee golf course/ walking trails. Great location near fitness center, schools, many restaurants and commercial outlets with quick access to I-94. Pets allowed. Welcome home!