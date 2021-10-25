2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $181,900

WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL WOODLAND HILLS TOWNHOME BACKING A LARGE FIELD FOR MORE PRIVACY. THIS HOME BOASTS TWO LARGE BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, & YOUR OWN PRIVATE GARAGE! BRIGHT AND ROOMY KITCHEN OFFERS NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING & PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE! YOU WILL FIND YOUR NEWLY RENOVATED HALF BATH ADJACENT TO BOTH YOUR KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM! LIVING AREA FLAUNTS LARGE DINING ROOM FOR ALL OF YOUR GATHERINGS, RIGHT ALONGSIDE YOUR FORMAL LIVING ROOM! IMMENSE BACK WINDOW ILLUMINATES THE ROOM WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT! STEPPING ON UP TO THE SECOND LEVEL, YOU WILL ENTER YOUR SPACIOUS LOFT (PERFECT FOR PLAY/GAME ROOM OR AT-HOME-OFFICE) MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES YOUR OWN PRIVATE BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE FIELD WITH MATURE TREES, DOUBLE CLOSET WITH PLENTY OF SPACE, & FULL BATH RIGHT NEXT TO THE BEDROOM DOOR! ADDITIONAL BEDROOM INCLUDES LARGE WALK IN CLOSET & FRESH CARPETING! HOME WAS RECENTLY UPDATED WITH STUNNING LAMINATE FLOORS & FRESH PAINT! THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG, COME SEE IT TODAY!