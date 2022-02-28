2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $199,900

This beautiful townhouse is ready to move right in! Located in the desirable Westgate Subdivision it is only minutes away from major expressways. Two bedrooms and a loft. Soaring ceiling and newer wood laminate floor (2019) in living room. Spectacular kitchen with updated white cabinets and granite counters (2013). Center island makes for easy serving and prep space. High grade wood laminate flooring in the first floor kitchen and family room. Cozy fireplace in the family room off the kitchen. Newer sliding door to private deck and gorgeous garden area. Second floor is carpeted in bedrooms and loft area. Many possibilities for loft. Master bedroom has two closets with double rods and modern sliding door to shared bathroom. Unit has been painted in designer colors. (2019). AC/Furnace (2013), Roof (2011) All windows replaced (2015). Gurnee schools. Trees, shrubs and tulips bloom seasonally. Close to everything! Great value!