This beautiful townhouse is ready to move right in! Located in the desirable Westgate Subdivision it is only minutes away from major expressways. Two bedrooms and a loft. Soaring ceiling and newer wood laminate floor (2019) in living room. Spectacular kitchen with updated white cabinets and granite counters (2013). Center island makes for easy serving and prep space. High grade wood laminate flooring in the first floor kitchen and family room. Cozy fireplace in the family room off the kitchen. Newer sliding door to private deck and gorgeous garden area. Second floor is carpeted in bedrooms and loft area. Many possibilities for loft. Master bedroom has two closets with double rods and modern sliding door to shared bathroom. Unit has been painted in designer colors. (2019). AC/Furnace (2013), Roof (2011) All windows replaced (2015). Gurnee schools. Trees, shrubs and tulips bloom seasonally. Close to everything! Great value!
2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 51-year-old Kenosha County man died as a result of injuries sustained in an industrial accident Thursday morning, police said.
WATCH NOW: Kenosha shoppers line up as early as 5 a.m. to try and get rare Squishmallow toy plush collectables
Dozens of shoppers, ranging from young kids to adults, lined up outside RK News Hallmark, 5914B 75th Street, first thing Saturday morning, som…
A prostitution sting last week by detectives and undercover female officers with the Kenosha Police Department led to 19 citations, as well as…
The city’s Licenses and Permits Committee voted Thursday to recommend the revocation of Coins Sports Bar’s liquor licenses.
The Kenosha Unified School Board voted unanimously to end its mask mandate on March 28, with face coverings to become optional for all, includ…
It will be a busy week for City of Kenosha alderpersons and commissioners.
Two Kenosha women are in custody in connection with a Feb. 9 attempted homicide in the early-morning hours following a fight that’s alleged to…
A package that later was determined to contain 22.1 grams of ketamine from Great Britain and bound for Kenosha led to four criminal charges, i…
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
The owners of a 112-acre farm in western Racine County have sold the property to a developer who hopes to showcase the natural beauty of the Village of Rochester in a new residential development for 38 homes.